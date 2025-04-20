Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in March

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,500 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 257,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,015.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Greggs stock remained flat at $25.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 518. Greggs has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $35.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.30.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

