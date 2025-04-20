Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,600 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGHSF remained flat at $17.71 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,785. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

