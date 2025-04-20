Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,600 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Enghouse Systems Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EGHSF remained flat at $17.71 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,785. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28.
About Enghouse Systems
