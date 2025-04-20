Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,934,500 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 4,753,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 189.0 days.

Leonardo Price Performance

OTCMKTS FINMF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,799. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

