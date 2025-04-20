Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,934,500 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 4,753,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 189.0 days.
Leonardo Price Performance
OTCMKTS FINMF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,799. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82.
Leonardo Company Profile
