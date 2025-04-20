Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Down 24.3% in March

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,300 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 353,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 190.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forvia in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Forvia Price Performance

Forvia Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:FURCF traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35. Forvia has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $16.64.

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

