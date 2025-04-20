Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Short Interest Update

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 760,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Solo Brands by 67.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,085,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 841,611 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 562.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 31,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Solo Brands by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 129,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Solo Brands by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Solo Brands by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 422,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solo Brands stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 608,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,047. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

