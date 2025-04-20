Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Down 31.2% in March

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 631,800 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the March 15th total of 918,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on E. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.60 price objective (down from $37.50) on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 76.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 121,000.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,796 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in ENI by 23,744.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 10,253 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

E stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.76. The stock had a trading volume of 422,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97. ENI has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $33.30.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5391 per share. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. ENI’s payout ratio is 87.72%.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

