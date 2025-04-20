MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Short Interest Down 30.1% in March

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,020,000 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 11,470,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 0.8 %

MTG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,171. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.93. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

MTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGIC Investment

Insider Transactions at MGIC Investment

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $112,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,968.50. The trade was a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,716,000 after purchasing an additional 196,252 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,621,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,836,000 after acquiring an additional 98,369 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 85,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 424,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 18,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.