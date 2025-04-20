Short Interest in PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Drops By 30.7%

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,700 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the March 15th total of 400,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 81.7 days.

Shares of MPGPF remained flat at $4.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 465. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. PageGroup has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; and recruitment services for qualified professional and management level on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand.

