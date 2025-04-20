Short Interest in PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Drops By 30.7%

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,700 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the March 15th total of 400,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 81.7 days.
PageGroup Price Performance
Shares of MPGPF remained flat at $4.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 465. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. PageGroup has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $4.09.
About PageGroup
