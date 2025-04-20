Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) vs. U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) Critical Survey

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) and Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and Franklin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. GoldMining N/A -71.04% -65.02% Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

U.S. GoldMining has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Mining has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of U.S. GoldMining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and Franklin Mining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A -$9.36 million N/A N/A Franklin Mining N/A N/A -$430,000.00 ($0.03) -0.03

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for U.S. GoldMining and Franklin Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

U.S. GoldMining currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 153.10%. Given U.S. GoldMining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe U.S. GoldMining is more favorable than Franklin Mining.

Summary

U.S. GoldMining beats Franklin Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

About Franklin Mining

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

