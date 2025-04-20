Promising Mid Cap Stocks To Research – April 20th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Hertz Global, Hertz Global, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and MP Materials are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are shares of companies whose market capitalization falls between large-cap and small-cap firms, typically ranging from about $2 billion to $10 billion. They often combine the growth potential seen in smaller companies with the stability more common among larger, well-established firms, offering investors a balanced mix of risk and reward. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.64. The stock had a trading volume of 101,076,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,020,937. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $64.65.

Hertz Global (HTZ)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

HTZ traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 265,763,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236,182. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.37. Hertz Global has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $8.74.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.65. 85,256,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,650,893. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40.

MP Materials (MP)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Shares of NYSE MP traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.24. The company had a trading volume of 20,271,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,273. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

