Nanotechnology Stocks To Follow Now – April 20th

OSI Systems, NVE, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, Clene, and Virpax Pharmaceuticals are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks refer to shares of companies that focus on the research, development, and commercialization of products and systems using nanoscience and nanotechnology. These companies operate at the atomic and molecular level, often innovating in fields such as medicine, electronics, energy, and materials science, and their stocks can be subject to high volatility due to the evolving nature of the technology and market risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $4.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,043. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $126.57 and a 12 month high of $220.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.28 and a 200-day moving average of $175.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.09. The company had a trading volume of 27,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,283. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.51. NVE has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 83,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,193. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

CLNN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,799. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59. Clene has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of VRPX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. 18,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,613. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $91.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65.

