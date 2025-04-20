Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLNN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clene Trading Down 0.7 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNN. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Clene in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Clene in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clene by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,799. Clene has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Clene had a negative net margin of 8,556.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,106.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clene will post -5.19 EPS for the current year.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

