GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $836,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF by 545.6% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 23,729 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF by 362.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,314,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CONL traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,571,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,786,463. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $73.88.

About GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

