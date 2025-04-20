Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Irenic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 7,003,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,783,000 after acquiring an additional 590,009 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 1,114,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 476,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 317,952 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $1,181,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 2,383.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 285,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 274,055 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DH remained flat at $2.53 during trading hours on Friday. 374,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,324. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $285.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $62.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.60 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 142.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

