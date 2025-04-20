Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 681,200 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the March 15th total of 517,600 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Citius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
CTXR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.97. 72,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,102. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08.
Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.
