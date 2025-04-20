Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 681,200 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the March 15th total of 517,600 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CTXR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.97. 72,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,102. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citius Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 281,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

See Also

