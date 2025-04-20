Short Interest in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Increases By 35.1%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the March 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
Shares of CDL stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average is $67.05. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $70.76.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.2256 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
