Short Interest in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Increases By 35.1%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the March 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CDL stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average is $67.05. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $70.76.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.2256 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

