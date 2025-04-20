Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Update

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,300 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 492,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.7 days.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

CWSRF traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,154. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $12.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWSRF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

