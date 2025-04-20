Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
CNRFF remained flat at $0.16 during trading hours on Friday. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.
About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.
