Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apr 20th, 2025

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

CNRFF remained flat at $0.16 during trading hours on Friday. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and promotes low-income and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. It operates through Real Estate and Shopping Centers divisions. The company also builds, manages, and leases shopping centers, single centers, and mini-shopping centers.

