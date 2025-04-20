CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CITIC Price Performance

CTPCY remained flat at $5.82 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 697. CITIC has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87.

CITIC Company Profile

CITIC Limited operates in financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, investment research, securities brokerage, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

