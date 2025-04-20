CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CITIC Price Performance
CTPCY remained flat at $5.82 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 697. CITIC has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87.
CITIC Company Profile
