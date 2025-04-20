Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 785,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of BASE stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. 901,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,574. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.22% and a negative net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BASE. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BASE

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $173,028.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,366,259.10. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $274,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,456.77. The trade was a 10.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,400 shares of company stock valued at $975,265 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 33.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,650,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.