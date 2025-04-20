Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Up 25.4% in March

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 373,900 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the March 15th total of 298,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 718,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,156. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,393,000 after purchasing an additional 249,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

