Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Short Interest Up 22.8% in March

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,900 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 424,900 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Camden National from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Camden National in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Camden National in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Camden National alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAC

Camden National Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAC traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.74. 90,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02. Camden National has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $50.07.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 18.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden National will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 46.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new position in Camden National in the first quarter valued at about $588,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Camden National by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Camden National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Camden National by 12,735.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.