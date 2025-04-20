Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the March 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BIOX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,192. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $259.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.10 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bioceres Crop Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 29,693 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 3,698,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after acquiring an additional 527,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP boosted its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP now owns 431,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 82,187 shares during the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

