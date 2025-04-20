Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardio Diagnostics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDIO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardio Diagnostics by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 179,978 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Cardio Diagnostics Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDIO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 234,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,454. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. Cardio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.77.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

