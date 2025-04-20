Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Short Interest Update

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 151,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Ikena Oncology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IKNA. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 395.8% during the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 3,585,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,578 shares in the last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,294,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 18,244.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 154,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 56,936 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Ikena Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ:IKNA remained flat at $1.11 on Friday. 138,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,786. Ikena Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ikena Oncology will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

