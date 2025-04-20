ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ) Short Interest Down 28.6% in March

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 81,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQQQ. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $810,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,052,000.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IQQQ stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.22. 146,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,815. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.72. ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.21.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.9041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (IQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on Nasdaq-100 stocks. The fund seeks to generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the Nasdaq-100 Index over the long term.

