iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Short Interest Down 26.8% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTO. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,161,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $17,104,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBTO traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.21. 29,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,058. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $25.40.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0846 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.