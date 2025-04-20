InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Short Interest Update

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterCure

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of InterCure in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in InterCure in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in InterCure in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterCure alerts:

InterCure Stock Performance

Shares of INCR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. InterCure has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56.

About InterCure

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.