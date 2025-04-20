Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Short Interest Update

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,880,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 16,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CART. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Maplebear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Maplebear from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Maplebear from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Maplebear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.61.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of Maplebear stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,453,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,897. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. Maplebear has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $53.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.53.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $107,091.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,283.88. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $898,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,662,692 shares in the company, valued at $72,011,190.52. This trade represents a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,427 in the last 90 days. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CART. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Maplebear by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Maplebear by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maplebear by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

