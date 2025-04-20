UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 6,990,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,256,609. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UDR by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of UDR by 47.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,197,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,835. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.61. UDR has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 165.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.78.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 688.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

