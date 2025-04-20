FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Short Interest Up 25.6% in March

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FingerMotion Stock Up 17.3 %

NASDAQ:FNGR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.49. 373,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,316. FingerMotion has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $85.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of -0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FingerMotion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of FingerMotion by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 13,255 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in FingerMotion by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 16,970 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FingerMotion by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FingerMotion during the fourth quarter worth $871,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

