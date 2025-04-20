Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MFG traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $4.84. 4,868,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,880. The firm has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.33. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
