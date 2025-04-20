Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,395,700 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 1,905,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,409.2 days.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTLHF remained flat at $4.21 during trading on Friday. 22 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35.
About Mitsubishi Chemical Group
