Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,395,700 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 1,905,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,409.2 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTLHF remained flat at $4.21 during trading on Friday. 22 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

