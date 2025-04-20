Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) versus Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Financial Contrast

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) and Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Formula One Group and Liberty Live Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula One Group 1 0 3 1 2.80 Liberty Live Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Formula One Group currently has a consensus target price of $82.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.59%. Given Formula One Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Formula One Group is more favorable than Liberty Live Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

8.4% of Formula One Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Liberty Live Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Formula One Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Formula One Group and Liberty Live Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula One Group $3.65 billion 5.13 -$32.40 million ($0.13) -577.92 Liberty Live Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.34) -198.62

Liberty Live Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Formula One Group. Formula One Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Live Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Formula One Group has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Live Group has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Formula One Group and Liberty Live Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula One Group N/A N/A N/A Liberty Live Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Formula One Group beats Liberty Live Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. It is also involved in the operation of the Formula 1 Paddock Club hospitality program; and provision of freight, logistical, and travel related services for the teams and other third parties, as well as the F2 and F3 race series. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

