Short Interest in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Declines By 19.4%

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,080,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 12,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 592.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Performance

UA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,720,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,269. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

