Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 5,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

NYSE WAL traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.14. The stock had a trading volume of 986,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,244. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $98.10.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 13.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

