Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Short Interest Update

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 823,600 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Insider Transactions at Sylvamo

Institutional Trading of Sylvamo

In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,384,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,894 shares in the company, valued at $8,591,575.16. The trade was a 13.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLVM. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sylvamo by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, NDVR Inc. grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sylvamo Trading Up 2.0 %

SLVM stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.67. 323,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.64. Sylvamo has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $98.02.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Sylvamo will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

