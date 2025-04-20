InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) Short Interest Update

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,900 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 323,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InnovAge

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INNV. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InnovAge by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,037,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after buying an additional 281,551 shares during the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in InnovAge by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 27,481 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnovAge Stock Performance

INNV stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. 40,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.41. InnovAge has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $6.69.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge ( NASDAQ:INNV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InnovAge will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in its homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

