Top Automotive Stocks To Research – April 20th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Costco Wholesale, Hertz Global, Bank of America, and Micron Technology are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks refer to shares issued by companies involved in the design, production, and distribution of vehicles and related parts or services. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the automotive industry, which is influenced by consumer demand trends, technological advancements, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.33. The company had a trading volume of 290,593,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,758,204. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $76.40 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $241.17. 83,173,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,033,445. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $775.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.93 and a 200 day moving average of $322.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,206,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,766,085. The firm has a market cap of $787.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $125.78 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $26.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $994.50. 2,705,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $706.17 and a one year high of $1,078.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $975.99 and its 200-day moving average is $952.83.

Hertz Global (HTZ)

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

HTZ traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. 265,785,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,331,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.37. Hertz Global has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.44. 47,052,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,058,283. The stock has a market cap of $284.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $43.62. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $68.80. The stock had a trading volume of 20,670,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,229,550. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.89. The stock has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $157.54.

