Top Cloud Storage Stocks To Watch Now – April 20th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, Alarm.com, Backblaze, Tuya, GoPro, and Shengfeng Development are the seven Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks refer to shares of companies that provide online data storage services, enabling users to save, manage, and access digital information remotely via the internet. These companies typically fall under the broader cloud computing sector, and their stock performance is influenced by factors such as technological innovation, consumer demand for digital services, and overall market trends in cloud infrastructure and security. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.61. 1,602,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,067. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. NetApp has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $135.45.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Commvault Systems stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.74. 367,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,541. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.17 and a 200 day moving average of $161.65. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $94.28 and a 1-year high of $190.11.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Shares of ALRM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.40. The stock had a trading volume of 236,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.07. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $71.98.

Backblaze (BLZE)

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

NASDAQ:BLZE remained flat at $4.69 on Friday. 358,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $254.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.02. Backblaze has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28.

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Shares of NYSE:TUYA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 789,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -64.83 and a beta of 0.43. Tuya has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29.

GoPro (GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

GPRO traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,629. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.54. GoPro has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.98.

Shengfeng Development (SFWL)

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; and cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services.

Shares of NASDAQ SFWL traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,608. Shengfeng Development has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10.

