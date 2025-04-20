Top Canadian Stocks Worth Watching – April 20th

CSX, Raymond James, Canadian Natural Resources, Celsius, TC Energy, Diageo, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of ownership in companies that are based in Canada and trade on stock exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). They provide investors an opportunity to access the growth and profitability of a diverse set of industries, ranging from natural resources to technology, within the Canadian economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,437,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,670,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Raymond James stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $104.24 and a 1-year high of $174.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.52.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Shares of CNQ traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.82. 7,661,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,423,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $39.20.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.24. 4,891,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,756,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 84.64, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. Celsius has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $98.85.

TC Energy (TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

TRP stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,376,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,592. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

NYSE DEO traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $109.39. 1,291,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo has a 52 week low of $100.72 and a 52 week high of $144.27. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.87 and a 200-day moving average of $118.57.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of CP stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $74.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,365. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average is $75.87. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $88.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

