Green Energy Stocks To Research – April 20th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Richardson Electronics, Nuvve, NWTN, Nuvve, and NWTN are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares in companies that produce, develop, or invest in renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind, or hydropower. They represent investments in environmentally sustainable businesses that aim to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and lower carbon emissions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.71. 1,939,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.19. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Mercer International stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.96. 288,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,566. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $331.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

NASDAQ:RELL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.40. 121,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,559. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $15.51.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of NVVE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 72,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,538. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. Nuvve has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $17.30.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

NASDAQ NWTN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,483. NWTN has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76.

Nuvve (NVVEW)

NVVEW stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 31,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,185. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Nuvve has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

NWTN (NWTNW)

Shares of NASDAQ:NWTNW traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,566. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. NWTN has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.21.

