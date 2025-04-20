Top Leisure Stocks To Follow Now – April 20th

Trip.com Group, Apollo Global Management, and VICI Properties are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks refer to shares of companies that operate in industries offering recreational, travel, and hospitality services. These stocks often include businesses like hotels, resorts, theme parks, and cruise lines, and they tend to be sensitive to economic cycles and consumer spending trends related to non-essential activities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of TCOM stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.85. 6,300,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071,137. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.82. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $126.78. 2,638,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,336. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.39. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The firm has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

VICI stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,361,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,037,118. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14.

