Promising Electric Vehicle Stocks To Follow Today – April 20th

Tesla, Shell, and Vale are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks refer to shares in companies that manufacture electric vehicles or produce components essential to the electric vehicle ecosystem, such as batteries and charging infrastructure. These stocks are part of the broader clean energy and technology sectors, attracting investors who expect growth as demand for sustainable transportation increases. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $241.17. 83,173,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,033,445. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.93 and a 200-day moving average of $322.72. The firm has a market cap of $775.71 billion, a PE ratio of 118.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $65.01. 4,511,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average of $66.11. The firm has a market cap of $196.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

VALE traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $9.10. 26,699,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,599,021. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73.

