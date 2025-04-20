Promising Oil Stocks To Consider – April 20th

Exxon Mobil, ServiceNow, and Procter & Gamble are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares issued by companies that are involved in the exploration, extraction, refining, and distribution of oil products. These stocks represent an investment in the energy sector, where the performance of these companies is often linked to fluctuations in global oil prices and geopolitical factors affecting energy supply and demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.84. 17,830,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,965,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.75. The company has a market capitalization of $462.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded down $24.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $772.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a PE ratio of 113.06, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $852.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $970.14.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

PG stock traded up $4.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.59. 7,207,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,037,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $156.69 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

