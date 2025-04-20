Short Interest in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Decreases By 26.7%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 4,940,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 882,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 2.1 %

LBRDK stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.22. The stock had a trading volume of 661,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,180. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $101.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($1.63). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

