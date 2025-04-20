LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,710,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the March 15th total of 8,790,000 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPSN. StockNews.com downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at LivePerson

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other LivePerson news, Director Vanessa Pegueros sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,993.70. This represents a 17.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony John Sabino sold 166,213 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $149,591.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,920,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,345.60. This trade represents a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,204 shares of company stock worth $287,471. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,255. The firm has a market cap of $68.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.67. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.12 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 111.48% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

