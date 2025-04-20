Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Short Interest Update

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 679,900 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 522,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Lexaria Bioscience from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEXX. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lexaria Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 47.8% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lexaria Bioscience by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 35,608 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lexaria Bioscience by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LEXX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. 98,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,375. Lexaria Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00.

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,473.04% and a negative return on equity of 88.88%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lexaria Bioscience will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

Featured Stories

