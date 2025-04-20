Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Short Interest Update

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 679,900 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 522,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Lexaria Bioscience from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th.
NASDAQ LEXX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. 98,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,375. Lexaria Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00.
Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,473.04% and a negative return on equity of 88.88%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lexaria Bioscience will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.
