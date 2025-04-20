JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Short Interest Down 18.9% in March

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,640,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 27,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,447,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $986,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170,649 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP boosted its holdings in JD.com by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,852,000 after buying an additional 3,165,885 shares during the period. CoreView Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in JD.com by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,399,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,878,000 after buying an additional 4,299,872 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,625,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $160,366,000 after acquiring an additional 718,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,313,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of JD stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $34.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,839,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,163,171. JD.com has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

