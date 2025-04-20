Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Short Interest Update

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 917,400 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 758,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kornit Digital Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.40. 183,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,262. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $874.96 million, a PE ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 2.08. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 654.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

